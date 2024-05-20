Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Purchases C$2,905,000.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.57. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of C$421.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.6198473 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFW. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

