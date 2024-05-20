Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

