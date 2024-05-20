Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlanta Braves Price Performance
Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
