AMG National Trust Bank Sells 42,281 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,281 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UL opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $54.86.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.