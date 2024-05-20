AMG National Trust Bank Has $227,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 14,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of O opened at $55.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

