Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $22.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $390.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 911,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alerus Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

