Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 122.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

