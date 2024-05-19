Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

