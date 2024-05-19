Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Director Purchases $54,618.00 in Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.26. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

