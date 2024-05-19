Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 72 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CRL opened at $221.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

