Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,234 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

