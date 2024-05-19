Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after buying an additional 122,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.57.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.2 %

MDB stock opened at $370.82 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $267.68 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.37 and its 200 day moving average is $392.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

