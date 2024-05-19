Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,788,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

