Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.