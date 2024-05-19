Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Position Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

