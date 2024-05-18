William M. Waterman Sells 10,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KEX opened at $117.55 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

