VirTra’s (VTSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
VirTra Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
