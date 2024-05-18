Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

