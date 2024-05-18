Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VECO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.18. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

