Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after acquiring an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.10, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MBLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

