Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.