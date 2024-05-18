Tigo Energy’s (TYGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. Tigo Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tigo Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $46,867.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

