Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $196.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

