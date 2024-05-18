Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 59,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,320,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.
Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %
SYY stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.
Insider Activity
In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sysco
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.