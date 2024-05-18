Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,435,000 after buying an additional 178,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 59,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,320,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

SYY stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.