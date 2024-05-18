StockNews.com Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,633. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in VeriSign by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

