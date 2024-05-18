Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $219.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average is $178.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,979 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 88,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

