Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,146 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 108,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,083.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $128.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.