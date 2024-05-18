STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $1,061,333.52 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STERIS Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $195.47 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.75.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 7.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STERIS by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.