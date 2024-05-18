SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,451 shares in the company, valued at $29,082,599.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock worth $3,777,576. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

