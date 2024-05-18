Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.26 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFT shares. TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

