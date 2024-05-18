Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,291 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday.

HSII stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $728.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

