Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 119,360 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $2,704,697.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,512,104 shares in the company, valued at $147,564,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 119,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $2,704,697.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,512,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,564,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,631,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock valued at $36,442,642. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

