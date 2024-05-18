Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $34.95 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $171,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,986,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

