Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 57,193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.41 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.