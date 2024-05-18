Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,300 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $375,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.61%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.