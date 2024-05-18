Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Upwork has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $889,478. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 549,733 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

