ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) by 712.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of ProFrac worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProFrac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of ACDC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.76. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $489.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About ProFrac

(Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.