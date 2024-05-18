M&T Bank Corp Takes $216,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 696.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

