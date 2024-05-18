M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.