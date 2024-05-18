M&T Bank Corp Makes New $223,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.73.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

