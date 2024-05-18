M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of G. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Genpact by 83.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 612,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $305,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

