M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 3,643 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

