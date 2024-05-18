M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toast were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Toast by 147.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toast by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Toast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 537.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toast Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TOST opened at $27.00 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

