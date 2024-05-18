Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI opened at $81.89 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,109.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

