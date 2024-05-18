Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $43.72 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.24% of ONE Gas worth $43,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Price Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

