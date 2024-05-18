Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $912.07 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $559.41 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $933.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $839.78.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.