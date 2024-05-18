Lake Street Capital Raises VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $16.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a report on Wednesday.

Get VirTra alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VirTra

VirTra Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. VirTra has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of VirTra by 79.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.