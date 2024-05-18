Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $969,991.22 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after buying an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,534,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.