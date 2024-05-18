Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,518,486.66 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,263,263.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $1,482,391.08.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.
- On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59.
- On Friday, April 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.95, for a total value of $1,474,726.95.
- On Friday, April 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $1,578,398.73.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $1,617,378.66.
- On Monday, April 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,627,267.86.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.81, for a total value of $1,663,116.21.
- On Monday, April 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total value of $1,629,328.11.
Atlassian Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TEAM opened at $179.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.27 and a beta of 0.67. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
