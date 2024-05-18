Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) CAO Sells $1,042,544.88 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roger Lee Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $285.78 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $17.01 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $128,857,000. Dalal Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,291,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

