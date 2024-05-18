Insider Buying: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 4th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00.

GeneDx Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WGS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

